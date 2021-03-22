 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Share:
The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) hit an intraday high of $320.74 before ending the day up by 1.88% at $318.61.

Strength for the index was found in several key tech names as yields fell Monday, names who’d otherwise been faltering amid 10-year yields hitting a 14-month high of 1.75% last Friday. 

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 0.80% at $392.59. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) also finished the day higher by 0.38% at $327.24.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Some of the strongest names for the QQQ today were Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Shares of several tech companies at-large traded higher Monday amid a rebound in the sector as Treasury yields fell during Monday’s trading session. Tesla shares traded higher after Ark Funds announced a new $3,000 price target on the stock.

There were few laggards today for the QQQ index but among them were Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST). 

Elsewhere On The Street

  • Tesla has secured an order for the world’s first 8,000-ton casting machine that will be used to produce the Cybertruck. During the conference call for Tesla’s fourth-quarter financial results in January, CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker will be using an 8,000-ton casting press… Read More
  • The courtroom drama between Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Epic Games over the latter’s "Fortnite" game promises to be a star-studded affair. Top executives from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant and Epic are expected to testify in-person… Read More
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet, put on auction as a non-fungible token, has garnered a leading bid of $2.5 million at the end of the stipulated deadline… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QQQ)

The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.
Mike Khouw's QQQ Hedge
Nasdaq 100 Touched Correction Territory As Week Began, Hurt By Apple Dip
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Microsoft Trade
Chamath Palihapitiya's 14 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking Lifetime Performance — And The Past Week's
Markets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Top Stories After-Hours Center Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com