The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) hit an intraday high of $320.74 before ending the day up by 1.88% at $318.61.

Strength for the index was found in several key tech names as yields fell Monday, names who’d otherwise been faltering amid 10-year yields hitting a 14-month high of 1.75% last Friday.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 0.80% at $392.59. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) also finished the day higher by 0.38% at $327.24.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Some of the strongest names for the QQQ today were Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Shares of several tech companies at-large traded higher Monday amid a rebound in the sector as Treasury yields fell during Monday’s trading session. Tesla shares traded higher after Ark Funds announced a new $3,000 price target on the stock.

There were few laggards today for the QQQ index but among them were Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST).

