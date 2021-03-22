10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $123.00 $39.4K 14.5K 43.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $81.50 $44.0K 1.8K 3.4K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $130.00 $214.5K 18.8K 2.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $550.00 $64.8K 2.2K 2.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $245.00 $57.2K 18.0K 2.4K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/26/21 $41.00 $35.9K 504 2.0K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/26/21 $135.00 $30.0K 1.7K 1.9K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $65.00 $96.2K 23.8K 1.6K FSLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $45.00 $29.6K 2.5K 853 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $150.00 $300.0K 5.9K 782

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 228 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 14568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 359 contract(s) at a $81.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 1892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1987 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $214.5K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 18847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 2266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 258 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 18066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 23848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 285 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 2535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 305 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 5919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

