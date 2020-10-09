FuboTV Uplisting, Kronos Bio Highlight This Week's IPOs

This week has down with 6 IPOS scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

FuboTV: Sport first live tv streaming company Fubo TV (OTC: FUBO) is uplisting to the Nasdaq. The company is selling 15 million shares in a range of $9 to $11.

The company offers a package of over 100 channels, catering to sports fans, at a price point of $59.99 a month. The package includes 43 of the top 50 ranked channels.

In June, the company had 286,126 paid subscribers. Revenue for 2019 was $146.5 million, a 96% year-over-year increase.

Advertising revenue is an area of growth for the company. In 2019, advertising revenue was up 201% year-over-year to $12.5 million. Advertising revenue is expected to hit $6 to $7 per paying customer in the third quarter.

In September, Fubo announced it was seeing strong third-quarter demand from the NFL season. The company now expects paid subscribers of 370,000 to 380,000 in the third quarter.

Investors in FuboTV include Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC).

Aziyo Biologics: Offering implantable medical devices, spinal repair and soft tissue reconstruction, Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ: AZYO) is a regenerative medicine company. The stock debuted Thursday at $17.32 a share, above the $17 IPO price.

The company has commercial relationships with Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). The company has four commercial products approved over the last three years and is counting on a robust pipeline to grow approvals and revenue.

iHuman: Childhood edutainment company iHuman (NYSE:IH) is the largest provider in China for the category. The company has 10.3 million MAU with 1.4 million paying users.

The company has seen 222% year-over-year growth in users. iHuman revenue was $30.9 million in 2019 and $26.3 million for the first half six months of 2020.

iHuman plans to offer 7 million ADS at a price point of $11 to $13.

Spruce Biosciences: Late-stage biotechnology Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ: SPRB) plans to offer 5 million shares at a price point of $14 to $16.

The company is working on the unmet medical need for rare endocrine disorders. The company is targeting classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia with its lead candidate tildacerfront.

Novo Holdings, a unit of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), is the top shareholder of the company.

Kronos Bio: Clinical stage biotechnology Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) plans to sell 10.3 million shares at a price point of $16 to $18.

The company’s lead product entospletinib is targeting acute myeloid leukemia with a planned Phase 2/3 trial in 2021 and data readouts in 2023.

Kronos bought the SYK Inhibitor portfolio from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).

Shattuck Labs: Clinical stage biotechnology Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK) plans on selling 10 million shares at a price point of $14 to $16.

The company’s lead SL-172154 with a Phase I trial for ovarian cancer. A read-out is expected on this trial in the second half of 2021.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals is partnered with Shattuck on a second candidate named SL-279252 targeting solid tumors and lymphoma.