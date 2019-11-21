Market Overview

Here's Every Major Retailers' Black Friday Weekend Shopping Hours

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2019 3:00pm   Comments
Thanksgiving and Black Friday are days away, which means millions of families will gather together for some quality time and shopping. Here is a summary of every major retailer who confirmed their Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday opening hours, according to BestBlackFriday.

"If no closing time is listed, it either means regular closing hours or the closing time will vary by location, so check with your local store," the site says.

Stores are also likely to operate throughout the weekend based on their regular schedules.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) opens Thursday at 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) is closed Thursday and opens 6.am. Friday.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is closed Thursday and opens at 9 a.m. Friday.

Sam's Club is closed Thursday and opens at 7 a.m. Friday.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) opens 3 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) opens 5 p.m. on Thursday and will remain open through Friday.

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) opens 5 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is closed Thursday and opens at 10 a.m. Friday.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m Friday.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) opens at 6 p.m. Thursday with many locations staying open overnight.

Posted-In: Black Friday Christmas retailers shopping ThanksgivingNews Retail Sales Events Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

