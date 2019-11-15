Roku Analyst Breaks Down What Black Friday Deals Mean For The Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has released its lineup of Black Friday sales and deals, creating the potential for strong fourth-quarter account additions, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The Analyst

Ziv Israel maintained a Buy rating on Roku with a price target lifted from $150 to $160.

The Thesis

Roku's Black Friday deals include its typical discounts on streaming devices along with three new smart TV models sold under Walmart Inc's (NYSE: WMT) Onn brand, Israel said in a Friday note.

Encouragingly the TVs are priced at around half the price point of other TVs with similar attributes, and Roku's exposure to Walmart implies a highly competitive product, the analyst said.

Other positive takeaways from the Black Friday deals include the lowering of Roku's reliance on a specific TV maker and a Hulu promotion that should support higher AVOD viewing hours, according to BofA.

The combination of a lower device average selling price on a smart TV implies Roku is set up for "outsized" account growth in the fourth quarter, Israel said.

The analyst is estimating that fourth-quarter active account adds will total 3.5 million, and revenue will come in at $390 million, at the higher end of Roku's guidance.

BofA's revised $160 price target is based on a multiple of 12 times EV/fiscal 2020 revenue estimate of $1.512 billion.

Price Action

Roku shares were up 4.53% at $155.43 at the time of publication.

Related Links:

Bank Of America Is Bullish On Roku

Roku's Slowing Profit Growth Keeps Analysts, Investors Hesitant On The Stock

Photo courtesy of Roku.