A Look At Benzinga Pro's 10 Most-Searched Tickers For May 16, 2019
This top 10 most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool It highlights stock's frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users inside the platform.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares rose more than 68 percent Thursday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $12 price target. The company announced second quarter earnings Wednesday morning.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares dropped as much as 5 percent Thursday morning and then rebounded. Investors took note after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday morning.
- Appliance Recycling Centers Of America (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares dropped 5.3 percent on Thursday. The stock traded higher Tuesday after the company reported an exclusive non-binding letter of intent with a potential buyer of its recycling business.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares dropped 23 percent after the company announced a $10 million direct stock offering. The stock rose 31 percent Wednesday on positive CLR 131 data.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares rose 6.6 percent after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 7 percent Thursday.The stock is now up 250 percent since its May 2 IPO.
- CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) shares dropped more than 16 percent during Thursday's session. The stock was up 48 percent after the company Wednesday afternoon reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and announced it will buy four companies.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares rose 36 percent after the company offered updates to tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy programs.
- Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares rose 1.4 percent after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS. Same-store-sales rose 3.4 percent from the previous year.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped 3.2 percent Wednesday after the company reported losses on a year-over-year basis. The stock closed Thursday higher by 2.4 percent.
