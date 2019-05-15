Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are trading higher after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at 78 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $12.958 billion, beating estimates by $68 million.

Cisco sees sales growth of 4.5-6.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The company sees adjusted EPS of 80-82 cents in the fourth quarter versus an 81-cent estimate.

"Our strong performance in the quarter was across the business, reflecting our customers' confidence in our strategy, business model and market-leading portfolio," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO. "Technology is at the heart of our customers' strategies and we are building the technology to help them achieve their business objectives."

Highlights

Total revenue was up 6 percent

Americas revenue was up 9 percent

Security revenue up 21 percent

Applications revenue was up 9 percent

Cisco's stock traded higher by 3.3 percent at $54.16 in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy of Cisco.