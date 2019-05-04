IPO Outlook For The Week: Uber (And 11 Others)

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 21.6 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $92 million. The clinical-stage biotech company develops etripamil for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation and angina.

Parsons Corp (PSN) will issue nearly 18.52 million shares between $26 and $28 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 19.2 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $596.3 million. Since 1944, Parsons has supported the defense, intelligence and tech infrastructure industries with security, management and consulting support.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) will issue 4 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 23.5 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $73.6 million. Based in New York City, the pharmaceutical company develops candidates targeting galactosemia, diabetic cardiomyopathy, peripheral T-cell lymphoma and other indications.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) will issue more than 3.57 million shares between $20 and $22 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 15.5 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $90.4 million. The Massachusetts biotech develops therapies for hepatic insufficiency, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and other indications.

Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) will issue more than 4.41 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 17 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $91.33 million. With funding from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK), Cortexyme targets neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Headhunter Group plc (HHR) will issue more than 16.3 million shares between $11 and $13.50 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 32.6 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $253.13 million. The online job site connects Russian companies with prospective employees.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) will issue 6.25 million shares between $19 and $21 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 31.7 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $150.9 million. With 17 manufacturing facilities, MEC provides fabrication; prototyping; tube bending and forming; and coating services to industrial firms.

Nextcure, Inc. (NXTC) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 22.8 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $92 million. Headquartered in Maryland, the clinical-stage biotech develops immunotherapies targeting tumor environments.

South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) will issue 3.38 million shares between $17.50 and $19.50 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 19.3 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $75.8 million. Founded in 1993, South Plains serves as a bank holding company for City Bank Texas, Lockney Holding Company and Zia Financial Corp.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) will issue 5 million shares between $19 and $21 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 86.8 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $120.75 million. The New York REIT manages and leases property to the U.S. Postal Service.

Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM) will issue more than 3.57 million shares between $13 and $15 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 18.3 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $61.61 million. Based in California, Sonim provides rugged mobile devices, accessories and cloud-based software services for industries with harsh job conditions.

Uber Technologies, Inc (UBER) will issue 180 million shares Ac Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 10.7 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $10.35 billion. The ride-hailing company also operates a food delivery service, business fleet, urban bike program and freight system.

