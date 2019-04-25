Market Overview

Report: Uber Plans Initial Price Range Of $44-$50 Per Share

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2019 4:55pm   Comments
Uber Technologies Inc. plans to announce Friday it will price its first shares between $44 and $50, according to a report from Bloomberg. This would value the company at $80 billion to $90 billion.

Uber is nearing a record $8-$10 billion initial public offering, following ride-hail service rival Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) into the public markets. Lyft went public in March. Uber is planning to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "UBER."

Bloomberg reported the final details of the price range could still shift before it goes public. Sources told Bloomberg the company is looking to raise $8 billion to $10 billion.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

San Francisco-based Uber didn't list a targeted share price when it filed its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Uber reported 2018 revenue of $11.3 billion in its SEC filing and net income of $997 million.

Lyft, which has a market cap of $16 billion, saw its shares drop after its IPO, and it continues to trade below its initial value.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Lyft UberNews Rumors IPOs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

