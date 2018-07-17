28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares climbed 79.7 percent to $2.12 after the cloud, digital and enterprise services company said it won a project to implement a robotic process automation solution with MedData. Ameri will implement UiPath's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution to modernize MedData's IT legacy platform.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 32.6 percent to $9.934 after the company reported a 94 percent reduction in overall tumor volume in Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia patient in Phase 2 CLR 131 clinical study.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares climbed 30 percent to $4.16 following announcement of extension from NYSE for the company to regain compliance.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 25 percent to $5.589 following a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) gained 19.3 percent to $2.6590. Nemaura disclosed that it has placed sugarBEAT® manufacturer order for UK commercial launch.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) climbed 15 percent to $6.89. Mesoblast entered into strategic cardiovascular alliance for China with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 13.5 percent to $4.70 after the company disclosed positive data from a nonclinical evaluation of pharmacokinetics and skin tolerability study for ADAM™ Technology for the delivery of zolmitriptan.
- Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSE: NSU) rose 13.2 percent to $3.63. Nevsun recommended that shareholders take no action in response to Lundin Mining's announcement that it may make formal offer to acquire company.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 9.9 percent to $3.11.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) climbed 9.5 percent to $2.77.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 8.5 percent to $6.92.
- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) climbed 7.7 percent to $2.10 after the company reported a definitive agreement with clirSPV LLC for $11.7 million equity investment.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) gained 7.7 percent to $15.76. electroCore and UpScript launched a program to offer direct-to-patient telemedicine option for gammaCore in the United States. BTIG Research initiated coverage on electroCore with a Buy rating.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) rose 6.7 percent to $19.23 after the company received FDA guidance on development path for VY-AADC for Parkinson's disease.
- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) gained 5.1 percent to $33.75 after the company issued response to recent regulatory developments. Stephens & Co. upgraded Tribune Media from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 19.2 percent to $2.30 after climbing 79.75 percent on Monday.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) dropped 19 percent to $2.310.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) fell 12.2 percent to $5.400 after surging 64.44 percent on Monday.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares declined 12 percent to $6.05. Horizon Global reported Q2 preliminary sales of $232 million to $234 million.
- CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CAW) fell 11.5 percent to $2.55. CCA Industries posted a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $4.225 million.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) dropped 9.1 percent to $2.2634.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 8.7 percent to $4.201.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares fell 8.6 percent to $366.035. Netflix reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company’s subscriber growth also fell short of estimates. Netflix issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) fell 8.3 percent to $4.1801.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) fell 8.2 percent to $71.725 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) dropped 7.8 percent to $2.0281.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) fell 6.2 percent to $10.65.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 3.6 percent to $24.32 after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
