20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) rose 55.7 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading following 'encouraging' results from study of DetermaVu blood test.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares rose 12.6 percent to $6.19 in pre-market trading. Staffing 360 Solutions shares surged 301.46 percent Monday after the company reported an acquisition of recruitment firm Clement May Limited.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) shares rose 11.7 percent to $6 in pre-market trading. Differential Brands Group’s Robert Graham signed a tailored clothing partnership with Peerless.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) rose 9.7 percent to $52.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it achieved primary and all key secondary endpoints in Phase III 'BELIEVE' study of luspatercept with Celgene.
- Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De(ADR) (NYSE: BSMX) rose 9.5 percent to $8.15 in pre-market trading after declining 2.49 percent on Monday.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares rose 5.6 percent to $9.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.52 percent on Monday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 5.3 percent to $8.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported clinical data from subgroup analyses of completed clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS.
- Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares rose 5.1 percent to $3.12 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive yield results in its bio-stimulant program for wheat.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 5 percent to $12.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.27 percent on Monday.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) rose 4.3 percent to $17.09 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.56 percent on Monday.
- BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI) shares rose 4.1 percent to $44.51 in pre-market trading. BofI Holding is expected to release quarterly results on July 26, 2018.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) rose 3.6 percent to $103.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.93 percent on Monday.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 3.5 percent to $45.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.05 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AQXP) fell 9.3 percent to $2.63 in pre-market trading following announcement of restructuring. The company expects restructuring charges of $2.5 million and will reduce workforce by 53 percent.
- Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) shares fell 7.3 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a 10 million share public offering of common stock.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares fell 5.4 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading.
- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) shares fell 4.8 percent to $3.37 in pre-market trading after rising 4.42 percent on Monday.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares fell 4.6 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) fell 3.2 percent to $163.29 in pre-market trading after climbing 1.22 percent on Monday.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 3 percent to $78.50 in pre-market trading.
