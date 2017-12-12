30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares jumped 163.8 percent to $6.20 after the company disclosed 'positive' PTI-428 data with statistical significance.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) surged 80 percent to $4.05 after the company reported $1 million of new orders.
- GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) jumped 24.3 percent to $17.80 as the company issued an update on survival rates for its Phase 1/2 trial for GMI-1271.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares rose 23.3 percent to $5.55 after the company disclosed a partnership with Amazon and Microsoft to help drive powerful Industrial Internet of Things data visualizations.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares gained 20.3 percent to $10.98. Just in time for the holidays, MoviePass, a movie-theater subscription service that's partially owned by analytics firm Helios and Matheson Analytics, will be available to Costco Wholesale Corporation clients at a special price.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 19.6 percent to $27.60 after jumping 45.52 percent on Monday.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares surged 19.6 percent to $2.80.
- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) shares climbed 16.5 percent to $24.87.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares gained 15.5 percent to $4.16.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares rose 11.1 percent to $4.15.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) gained 8.8 percent to $20.33 after the commercial-stage biopharma company announced FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application, or sNDA, for OMIDRIA, which expands the indication to include use in pediatric patients, from birth through 17 years old.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 8.1 percent to $6.114.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) gained 7.8 percent to $59.53 as the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) surged 7.8 percent to $14.81. Citigroup upgraded Tenet Healthcare from Neutral to Buy.
- Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares climbed 7.5 percent to $2.16 as the company reported a $5 million buyback plan.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 6.8 percent to $4.08 after climbing 15.76 percent on Monday.
- Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) gained 4.3 percent to $41.77. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Navistar from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares dropped 20.4 percent to $4.40. Yield10 Bioscience shares jumped 183.59 percent Monday after the company reported granting of research license to Monsanto for evaluation of 2 novel yield traits in soybean.
- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPHM) shares tumbled 19 percent to $4.34 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $12.6 million on revenue of $12.8 million.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) dipped 13.4 percent to $12.25. Acer Therapeutics priced its 917,000 share offering at $12 per share.
- Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ: PGLC) shares slipped 12.3 percent to $2.63 as the company announced a 2.43 million share offering and 972,000 warrant offering for $6.8 million.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares dropped 11.3 percent to $8.92 after the company reported a 32 million share common stock offering and Delaware Basin acquisition for $946 million. The company also raised its Q4 production guidance.
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares fell 10.5 percent to $4.17. Akers Biosciences filed to sell 13.6 million shares on Monday.
- One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) shares declined 9 percent to $2.22.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) dropped 8.5 percent to $110.99 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) shares fell 8.3 percent to $7.18 after the company issued an update on exploration drilling program offshore Mauritania.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) shares declined 8.3 percent to $18.92. NCI Building priced 7.15 million shared by selling shareholders at $19.55 per share.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $68.00.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares fell 6.7 percent to $9.10.
- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) shares slipped 6.3 percent to $46.28 after rising 8.03 percent on Monday.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.