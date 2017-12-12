Market Overview

8 Stocks To Play The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Release

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2017 11:00am   Comments
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)'s "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" film will likely prove to be a major blockbuster hit given the popularity of the "Star Wars" franchise and ideal timing release ahead of the holiday season.

The newest instillation to the "Star Wars" franchise will open Dec. 15. Naturally, investors will be keeping a close eye on the multiple movie theater chains who are likely to see a notable jump in traffic and ticket sales thanks to the film.

Some of the notable movie chains include:

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC)
  • Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK)
  • Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC)
  • Marcus Corp (NYSE: MCS)
  • Imax Corp (USA) (NYSE: IMAX)

Investors may also want to keep an eye on Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) given its stake in MoviePass, which allows consumers to see an unlimited number of movies for a fixed monthly cost.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) will also be closely watched by investors. The toy company is hoping a strong performance in the box office would bode well for the multiple "Star Wars" themed toys it's selling.

Initial forecasts are calling for Disney's new film to report a box office of $200 million or more during the opening weekend. By comparison, the 2015 film, "The Force Awakens" saw an opening weekend tally of $248 million.

Posted-In: movies Star Wars The Force Awakens

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

