ICYMI: Short Seller Slams OSI Systems, Sell-Side Makes Some Notable Calls

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Short Sellers Keep Things Interesting

For the second day in a row, a noted short seller went on the attack as Muddy Waters Research founder Carson Block took aim at OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS). This comes just one day after Citron Research’s Andrew Left took a swipe at HubSpot, Inc (NYSE: HUBS). Read Wayne Duggan’s break down of Block’s thesis here.

A Trio of Analyst Notes Get The Street Buzzing

In “Henry Schein, Patterson Companies Downgraded On Amazon Fears,” Shanthi Rexaline details the concerns that drove Morgan Stanley to turn bearish on dental equipment suppliers Henry Schein, Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) and Patterson Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: PDCO).

Much ado has been made about Cinemark Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNK) introducing a competing program to MoviePass - a company backed by Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) - which brings the Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) model to the megaplex. In “MoviePass Has Little To Fear From Cinemark's Movie Club, Analyst Says,” Wayne Duggan digs into the sell-side’s reaction.

Finally, In “After Twilio's Rocky Year, Analyst Suggests Investors With High Risk Tolerance Revisit The Stock,” Jayson Derrick explains what’s got KeyBanc recommending investors that don’t mind a bit of volatility give Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) a second look.