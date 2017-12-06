Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Henry Schein, Patterson Companies Downgraded On Amazon Fears
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2017 9:39am   Comments
Share:
Henry Schein, Patterson Companies Downgraded On Amazon Fears
Related PDCO
The Market In 5 Minutes: Apple And China, Trump And Jerusalem, And Bitcoin
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2017
Morgan Stanley bearish on Patterson and Schein by Amazon threat (Seeking Alpha)
Related HSIC
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2017
Morgan Stanley bearish on Patterson and Schein by Amazon threat (Seeking Alpha)

Online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its aggressive expansion has put many retailers in a tight spot. Most recently, an analyst expressed concerns about its challenge to dental supplies and equipment distribution companies Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) and Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO).

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Steve Beuchaw downgraded shares of both Henry Schein and Patterson Companies from Equal-Weight to Underweight. The analyst also lowered his price target for Henry Schein to $65 and his target for Patterson to $29.

The Thesis

New evidence suggests Amazon is accessing "critical products" via DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) and could likely access 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) in 2018 or 2019, analyst Beuchaw said in a Wednesday note. (See Beuchaw's track record here.) 

The analyst noted a deterioration in price/mix and volumes in the U.S. and Europe due to customer consolidation, alternative channels, diminishing sales force productivity and reimbursement. The economics of dental consumables distribution, accounting for about 40 percent of Henry Schein's EBIT and 60 percent of Patterson Companies' EBIT, are under growing pressure, Beuchaw said. 

Morgan Stanley lowered its 2020 free cash flow forecast for both companies by 1-3 percent, implying 5-7 percent free cash flow growth compared to its coverage average of over 15 percent.

Morgan Stanley sees multiple compression over the next one to two years, as earnings per share growth slows from 10 percent to 5 percent.

The Price Action

Henry Schein shares are down 6.27 percent year-to-date compared to a steeper 11.5-percent drop by Patterson Companies.

Related Links:

Amazon's Traffic, Mindshare Could Be A 'Huge' Opportunity For Aaron's

Are Restaurants Safe From The Amazon Effect?

Latest Ratings for PDCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Nov 2017Stifel NicolausUpgradesSellHold
Oct 2017PiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PDCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Steve BeuchawAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + DHR)

Getting The BAND Together: 3 Analysts Rate Bandwidth
Rotation, Rotation, Rotation: Value Is The New Tech
Broadridge Financial And Amazon Expands Strategic Alliance
HD, Ultra HD, Or Standard? The Coming Netflix Price Changes, Explained
What Wall Street Thinks Of The $69 Billion CVS-Aetna Deal
Have Customers Lost Their Taste For Blue Apron?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PDCO

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.