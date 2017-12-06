Notorious short seller and Muddy Waters Research Founder Carson Block has a new target: technology and medical supply company OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSI). In a new short film posted on the company’s website, Short says OSI is “rotten to the core” and has been artificially inflating the prices of its contracts.

The largest part of OSI’s business involves technology used at security checkpoints at airports and other places where officials need to see inside luggage and containers quickly. A single contract with Mexico that accounted for only 17 percent of the company’s revenue this year accounted for more than half of OSI’s EBITDA in fiscal 2017. Those numbers don't make sense, Block said.

“Put another way, we estimate the Mexico contract’s EBITDA margin is approximately 55 percent, which would mean the rest of OSIS has an EBITDA margin of a paltry 7.5 percent,” Block said.

The contract in question is now up for renewal, and Block believes either non-renewal or renewal at a more reasonable price would both be devastating for OSI’s earnings picture.

Benzinga has contacted OSI Systems for comment on Block's allegations.

The short seller alleges that OSI likely got the current Mexico contract in place via corruption and claims to have “smoking-gun proof” and “damning evidence” of bribes or kickbacks paid by OSI.>

OSI’s financials are misstated and the company’s business model is unsustainable as a result of illegal activity, he said.

“Former employees’ statements support our view that OSIS is rotting from the inside,” Block said.

OSI has yet to issue a comment on the claims, but the stock has taken a 14 percent hit on Wednesday in the aftermath of the report.

