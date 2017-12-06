Market Overview

ICYMI: A Rare Snap Upgrade, The Crypto Craze Continues, And Myomo CEO Talks About Scaling His Business
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2017 7:16am   Comments
ICYMI: A Rare Snap Upgrade, The Crypto Craze Continues, And Myomo CEO Talks About Scaling His Business
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Myomo Talks M&A With Benzinga

While covering the LD Micro Conference for small-cap stocks, Benzinga had the opportunity to speak with Myomo, Inc (NYSE: MYO) CEO Paul Gudonis. Learn what Gudonis had to say about his efforts to scale the business.

Another Stock Getting Getting Thrown Onto The Bitcoin Bandwagon

In “Digital Power Is Riding The Cryptocurrency Hype Train,” Wayne Duggan takes a look at the latest stock to be carried higher on the cryptocurrency wave - Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW).

On This Day In Market History: Alan Greenspan's Famous 'Irrational Exuberance' Speech

Hubspot Targeted By Noted Short Seller

HubSpot, Inc (NYSE: HUBS) shares took a hit Tuesday after Citron Research’s Andrew Left issued a new short report on the stock. Elizabeth Balboa breaks down Left’s bear thesis.

A Rare Sighting: The Elusive Snap Bull

Barclays made the contrarian call of upgrading Snap, Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Shanthi Rexaline details the analyst’s rating change, thesis and new price target.

