15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares jumped 56.2 percent to $5.67 following 157 percent rally on Monday amid news of global license for PSMA-617. Wedbush upgraded Endocyte from Neutral to Outperform.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares surged 42.2 percent to $5.12 after the company reported an allowance for US Patent application covering a novel method of cell separation.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares rose 22.1 percent to $5.25 as the company reported securing of 2 low-income housing development projects in NY State.
- Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) shares gained 21.5 percent to $3.11 after the company reported VL-2397 approval by the FDA for Limited Use Indication.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares rose 19.7 percent to $27.31.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) surged 13.7 percent to $49.11. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Manhattan Associates from Hold to Buy.
- RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMGN) shares climbed 10.8 percent to $2.39. RMG reported the launch of a powerful, next-generation SaaS-based content management platform — Korbyt™.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) shares rose 9.7 percent to $16.10. Myovant Sciences reported successful results from a Takeda study of relugolix.
- Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNFR) shares surged 8.4 percent to $6.50. Conifer Holdings reported a reinsurance agreement with Swiss Re to cover loss development up to $17.5 million in excess of June 30 reserves.
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares rose 7.8 percent to $4.29. CareDx reported an offering for 3.6 million shares of common stock.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares gained 7.3 percent to $2.96.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares jumped 7.1 percent to $7.76. Roivant Sciences disclosed a 29.1 percent stake in Arbutus Biopharma.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares rose 7 percent to $3.38.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) gained 3.4 percent to $43.07. Stephens & Co. upgraded Cal-Maine from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) rose 3.1 percent to $61.69 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...