Wendy's Vs. Wingstop: Twitter Beef Turns Into...Rap Battle?

Things are heating up in the fast food turf war.

Slapped with a challenge, Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) waged a full-scale rap battle with an unassuming Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING).

Here’s how it went down.

Hands in its pockets and lost in its head, Wingstop strolled the Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR)-sphere to a freestyled beat, minding its own business. But it crossed the line, drifted unawares into Wendy’s domain, and the domineering social boss saw fit to defend itself.

The result was a world-class show:

And mic drop.

The Twitter Turf

Wendy’s has established itself as an online personality with its witty consumer engagement and community-rallying campaign awarding a teen free nuggets. Throughout its rise, it gained a reputation for its spiciness.

Notably, Wendy’s is not the only one that’s found the e-universe conquerable territory.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO John Legere has leveraged his Twitter influence to instigate many a war with competitors AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). And President Donald Trump has, by some interpretations, waged literal war on North Korea using the platform.

But the Wendy’s beef is more fun.

Posted-In: Restaurants Crowdsourcing General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.