North Korea Interprets Trump Talk As Declaration Of War

North Korean leadership is currently considering all possible countermeasures to President Donald Trump’s provocative weekend remarks, according to a statement from the nation’s foreign minister.

The official called Trump’s comments, in which the president questioned North Korea's longevity, a clear declaration of war and said the international community should remember that the United States started the battle.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

North Korea considers itself justified in reacting defensively, including through the take down of American bombers flying even outside North Korean airspace.

"The question of who won't be around much longer will be answered then," Ri Yong-ho said in his statement.

Even as state relations deteriorated, defense stocks were slow to react and even continued on downward trends, betraying trader skepticism that the rhetorical feud will move beyond United Nations platforms and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Inured to the chatter, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) were all trading down Monday morning.

Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSE: GLD) immediately spiked 1 percent, and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) saw a marginal drop.

