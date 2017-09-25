Market Overview

North Korea Interprets Trump Talk As Declaration Of War
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2017 12:00pm   Comments
North Korean leadership is currently considering all possible countermeasures to President Donald Trump’s provocative weekend remarks, according to a statement from the nation’s foreign minister.

The official called Trump’s comments, in which the president questioned North Korea's longevity, a clear declaration of war and said the international community should remember that the United States started the battle.

North Korea considers itself justified in reacting defensively, including through the take down of American bombers flying even outside North Korean airspace.

"The question of who won't be around much longer will be answered then," Ri Yong-ho said in his statement.

Even as state relations deteriorated, defense stocks were slow to react and even continued on downward trends, betraying trader skepticism that the rhetorical feud will move beyond United Nations platforms and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Inured to the chatter, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) were all trading down Monday morning.

Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSE: GLD) immediately spiked 1 percent, and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) saw a marginal drop.

Related Link: Why Doesn't The US Intercept North Korean Missiles? Maybe It Can't

Posted-In: News Futures Politics Events Global Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

