Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, September 22, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

11:45:04 am: NLNK NewLink Genetics Shares Up ~$0.40 Over Last Few Mins. Amid Notable Option Activity: Nov. $16 Calls At The Ask Showing Volume Of 1K vs Open Interest of 100 Contracts

11:43:19 am: FIT Notable Option Activity In Fitbit: Oct. $6.50 Calls At The Bid Showing Volume Of 3K vs Open Interest Of 51

11:19:23 am: CAT Caterpillar Option Alert: Oct 20 $121 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 501 at $1.011 vs 88 OI; Ref=$125.16

11:02:44 am: BWP Boardwalk Pipeline Partners At Session Lows Down 0.3%; Recently Seeing Notable Put Activity: Mar. $14 Puts At The Ask Showing Volume Of 2,500 vs Open Interest Of 13 Contracts

10:57:13 am: AAPL Pro: Here's The Best Way To Bet Against Apple. By some reports, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s iPhone 8 debut is off to a shaky start in Asia, which is contributed to the stock's worst month since April of last — with signs pointing to more downside ahead… (see more on Pro)

10:36:54 am: MPLX MPLX Shares Down 0.7%, At Session Lows; Recently Seeing Notable Options Activity: Nov. $35 Calls At The Bid Showing Volume Of 1,260 vs Open Interest Of 0

8:05:42 am: AAPL Todd Gordon's Bearish Apple Trade On CNBC's "Trading Nation", Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested that traders should consider a bearish options strategy in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)…

8:05:11 am: ABBV WYNN Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In AbbVie And Wynn Resorts. Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV). He said that options traders bought aggressively the October 91 calls. He decided to follow the trade and he is planning to hold it...

4:18:35 am: IAC KMI Watch These 2 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session....

