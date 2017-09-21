Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 21

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Thursday, September 21, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:38:39 pm: IAC IAC Oct 20 $120 Calls at the Bid: 1414 @ $1.5 vs 308 OI; Ref=$115.58

3:20:19 pm: GBX Greenbrier Companies Oct 20 $45 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 at $1.425 vs 15 OI; Ref=$44.8659

3:19:41 pm: AABA Altaba Oct 20 $66 Puts at the Bid: 500 at $1.45 vs 372 OI; Ref=$66.59

2:27:46 pm: SHW Sherman-Williams Oct 20 $330 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1100 at $1.976 vs 141 OI; Ref=$351.26

2:27:16 pm: KMI Kinder Morgan Nov 17 $20 Calls at the Bid: 5000 at $0.231 vs 467 OI; Ref=$19.265

1:20:24 pm: PG Procter & Gamble Oct 6 $92.5 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 2316 at $0.631 vs 79 OI; Ref=$92.91

1:05:22 pm: MSFT Microsoft Sep 29 $74.5 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 1500 at $0.59 vs 311 OI; Ref=$74.58

1:04:56 pm: ALNY Alnylam Pharma Nov 17 $105 Puts at the Bid: 1000 at $3.9 vs 22 OI; Ref=$116.515

12:30:45 pm: MS Morgan Stanley Dec 15 $45 Puts at the Ask: 2500 at $0.97 vs 157 Open Interest; Ref=$48.21

12:30:17 pm: DO Diamond Offshore Drilling Oct 20 $12.5 Puts Sweep (31) at the Bid: 1854 at $0.42 vs 468 Open Interest; Ref=$13.14

