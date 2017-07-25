Market Overview

20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2017 12:25pm   Comments
  • Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) shares climbed 29.3 percent to $5.04 as the company disclosed that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for FLX-787 for the treatment of severe muscle cramps associated with ALS.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares surged 17.8 percent to $14.90 after the company disclosed that it has reached a new consent decree milestone.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) jumped 12.5 percent to $14.58 as the company posted a profit for the second quarter.
  • Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) shares gained 11 percent to $7.88 after activist investor Sandell Asset Management delivered a letter to the country's biggest specialty book retailer of which it is now a top 10 shareholder. Sandell Asset Management urged a sale of Barnes & Noble.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) climbed 10.8 percent to $6.68 as the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares surged 9.6 percent to $6.93 after climbing 3.27 percent on Monday.
  • SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) shares rose 9.5 percent to $3.56. SUPERVALU posted downbeat Q1 earnings, but revenue exceeded estimates.
  • Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares gained 9.3 percent to $6.37 after surging 15.45 percent on Monday.
  • Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC) surged 8.8 percent to $43.10 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) shares jumped 8.5 percent to $26.21 on strong Q2 earnings. Raymond James upgraded Sierra Bancorp from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) climbed 8 percent to $18.50 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • Compugen Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: CGEN) gained 7.1 percent to $3.64 as the company disclosed that it has been issued a patent for COM701, its lead immuno-oncology product candidate.
  • DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) rose 6.3 percent to $17.51. Deutsche Bank upgraded DSW from Hold to Buy.
  • Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP) climbed 6 percent to $13.82. Needham initiated coverage of Hortonworks with a Buy rating.
  • e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) shares gained 5.3 percent to $26.72. Citigroup initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty with a Buy rating.
  • Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) climbed 5.1 percent to $30.73 on strong Q2 results. Bank of America upgraded Werner from Underperform to Neutral.
  • Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares rose 5 percent to $7.30. Needham initiated coverage on Tintri with a Buy rating, while Bank of America initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating. KeyBanc initiated coverage on Tintri with an Overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.
  • Cott Corp (USA) (NYSE: COT) gained 5 percent to $15.46 as the company agreed to sell its traditional beverage manufacturing business to Refresco for $1.25 billion in cash.
  • Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 5 percent to $38.23. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlassian from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares rose 4.5 percent to $113.03 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

