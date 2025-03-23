Elon Musk's Late-Night Pep Talk, Tesla's Delivery Woes, And More: This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the tech and auto industry, with Elon Musk making headlines and Tesla Inc. TSLA facing challenges. From surprise all-hands meetings to delivery estimates taking a hit, there’s a lot to unpack.
Let’s dive in.
Musk Urges Tesla Employees to Hold Onto Their Stock
In a surprise late-night all-hands meeting, Tesla CEO Musk encouraged employees to keep their stock. The meeting, originally scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET, didn’t kick off until 9:58 p.m. ET.
Tesla’s March Deliveries Expected to Dip
Despite Tesla’s shares plunging nearly 40% in 2025, the company recorded its highest weekly registrations in China this year. However, analysts predict that Tesla’s March deliveries will fall short of expectations.
Waymo Takes The Lead In Robotaxi Race
Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Waymo has taken a significant lead in the autonomous vehicle market, with over 2 million paid robotaxi rides across multiple U.S. cities. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Zoox is giving Tesla a run for its money.
Nvidia Partners with General Motors
Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang announced a partnership with General Motors GM for its self-driving segment, stating that “the time for autonomous vehicles has arrived.”
Tesla Owners May Face Higher Insurance Premiums
Tesla owners might have to shell out more for insurance due to a surge in vandalism against the company’s vehicles. Incidents of spray-painting, arson, and even shootings have been reported, fueled by resentment towards Elon Musk’s association with the Trump administration.
