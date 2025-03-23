March 23, 2025 10:04 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk's Late-Night Pep Talk, Tesla's Delivery Woes, And More: This Week In Mobility

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the tech and auto industry, with Elon Musk making headlines and Tesla Inc. TSLA facing challenges. From surprise all-hands meetings to delivery estimates taking a hit, there’s a lot to unpack.

Let’s dive in.

Musk Urges Tesla Employees to Hold Onto Their Stock

In a surprise late-night all-hands meeting, Tesla CEO Musk encouraged employees to keep their stock. The meeting, originally scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET, didn’t kick off until 9:58 p.m. ET.

Read the full article here.

Tesla’s March Deliveries Expected to Dip

Despite Tesla’s shares plunging nearly 40% in 2025, the company recorded its highest weekly registrations in China this year. However, analysts predict that Tesla’s March deliveries will fall short of expectations.

Read the full article here.

See Also: 80 Tesla Vehicles Damaged At Dealership In Hamilton: ‘A Series Of Mischief,' Says Police

Waymo Takes The Lead In Robotaxi Race

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Waymo has taken a significant lead in the autonomous vehicle market, with over 2 million paid robotaxi rides across multiple U.S. cities. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Zoox is giving Tesla a run for its money.

Read the full article here.

Nvidia Partners with General Motors

Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang announced a partnership with General Motors GM for its self-driving segment, stating that “the time for autonomous vehicles has arrived.”

Read the full article here.

Tesla Owners May Face Higher Insurance Premiums

Tesla owners might have to shell out more for insurance due to a surge in vandalism against the company’s vehicles. Incidents of spray-painting, arson, and even shootings have been reported, fueled by resentment towards Elon Musk’s association with the Trump administration.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$49.800.73%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum75.50
Growth53.69
Quality88.19
Value91.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$166.500.88%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$164.300.92%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$117.64-0.75%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$249.455.58%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechMediaelectric vehiclesElon MuskEVsGeneral MotorsJensen HuangmobilityTeslaWeekend Recap

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved