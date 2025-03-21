80 Tesla Vehicles Damaged At Dealership In Hamilton: 'A Series Of Mischief,' Says Police

In another attack against Tesla Inc., TSLA Hamilton Police have reported that a Tesla dealership near Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton, Canada has been the target of extensive vandalism, affecting up to 80 vehicles.

What Happened: According to a report by CBC News, the damage involved deep scratches and punctured tires on the vehicles parked outside the dealership.

Hamilton Police are treating the dealership vandalism as “a series of mischiefs” and are currently reviewing CCTV footage. They have appealed to the public for assistance in their investigation.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Canada, with President Trump saying Canada becoming the 51st state of the U.S. would be the "greatest thing they could ever do."

See Also: Elon Musk’s Tesla Faces $1.4 Billion Discrepancy In Capital Expenditure: Report

In addition to this, the two countries are currently engaged in a trade war, initiated by the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs. The U.S. has imposed several tariffs on Canadian products, including its steel. Hamilton is the heart of the Canadian steel manufacturing industry, employing thousands of workers.

Elon Musk has also been criticised for his role with the Trump administration and his statements against Canada, including saying “Canada is not a real country”.

Why It Matters: This incident is part of a trend of attacks on Tesla properties. Recently, Tesla vehicles were targeted in arson attacks in Las Vegas and Kansas City, involving Molotov cocktails and firearms.

Tesla was expelled from the Vancouver International Auto Show due to security concerns.

Moreover, Toronto has excluded Tesla from EV incentives amid trade conflicts with the U.S.

In related incidents, a Tesla Model S was set ablaze in London, Ontario, resulting in damages estimated at $140,000, and two activists were detained in Montreal for spray-painting a Tesla dealership. A climate group has claimed responsibility, criticizing Musk for his policies.

Elon Musk has also condemned the publication of personal data of Tesla owners as “extreme domestic terrorism" in a post on X.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Over 46,000 Cybertrucks Due To Safety Concerns

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock