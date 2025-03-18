Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang announced Tuesday a partnership with General Motors Company GM for its self-driving segment.

"The time for autonomous vehicles has arrived,” Huang said at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC).

GM will build next-generation vehicles on Nvidia Drive AGX, based on the Nvidia Blackwell architecture. The partnership includes factory planning, robotics, in-vehicle hardware for advanced driver-assistance systems and in-cabin safety driving experiences.

"GM has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with NVIDIA, leveraging its GPUS across our operations," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "AI not only optimizes manufacturing processes and accelerates virtual testing but also helps us build smarter vehicles while empowering our workforce to focus on craftmanship."

Barra said the partnership will allow the automotive company to unlock innovation for vehicle manufacturing.

GM has been investing in Nvidia GPU platforms to train artificial intelligence models. The collaboration now expands to plant design and operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with GM to build AI systems tailored to their vision, craft and know-how," Huang added.

GM wasn’t the only partnership hyped by Huang at the 2025 GTC Conference.

"AI is going to go into every industry," Huang said, highlighting the use of Nvidia GPUs in the data center of Tesla vehicles.

Huang Shares Excitement For Physical AI, Robotics

During his GTC keynote, Huang expressed optimism for AI across many sectors, including physical AI, or robotics.

Huang explored an AI timeline and how, over the last 10 years, its focus shifted from generative AI to agentic AI to the new wave, physical AI.

"Artificial intelligence has made extraordinary progress," Huang said, explaining how each wave of AI opens up new market opportunities and new partners.

"A new era of AI we call physical AI,” he said.

A chart shared by Huang showed the demand for Blackwell GPUs that have just started shipping, which comes from the growth of generative AI, agentic AI and now physical AI.

Huang also announced Nvidia Dynamo, a distributed inference-serving library. The Nvidia CEO said Dynamo is an open-source operating system being used by the company's partners.

At the start of his speech, Huang said GTC has been called the Woodstock of AI in the past and this year it was being called the Super Bowl of AI.

"Everybody wins at this year's Super Bowl."

Price Action: Nvidia stock trades at $115.83 at the time of writing, down 3.1% on the day. Nvidia stock has traded between $75.61 and $153.13 over the last 52 weeks. Shares are down 15% year-to-date in 2025 and up 34% over the last year.

GM stock saw a quick lift from red to green after Huang's announcement. At the time of writing, GM stock was down 1.3% to $48.37. It has a 52-week trading range of $38.96 to $59.39.

Image: Shutterstock