Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls Over 46,000 Cybertrucks Due To Safety Concerns

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. TSLA on Thursday announced it is recalling 46,096 Cybertruck vehicles in the United States to address a safety issue with an exterior panel.

What Happened: The recall is prompted by concerns that the cant rail, a stainless-steel exterior trim panel, may delaminate and detach from the vehicle while driving, Reuters reported.

This defect could pose a road hazard and increase the risk of accidents, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

As a solution, Tesla’s service centers will replace the rail assembly at no cost to the vehicle owners. This recall is part of a series of callbacks for the Cybertruck since last year.

The shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer were down by nearly 2% in premarket trading on Thursday.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Tesla Faces $1.4 Billion Discrepancy In Capital Expenditure: Report

Tesla accounted for 21% of all U.S. vehicle recalls in the first three quarters of 2024, according to BizzyCar, a recall management firm. Many of Tesla’s vehicle issues are typically resolved with over-the-air software updates.

Why It Matters: This recall is the latest in a series of issues plaguing the Cybertruck. Earlier this month, Tesla halted Cybertruck deliveries after reports emerged that metal panels were detaching, particularly in cold weather, due to adhesive failures.

In October 2024, Tesla recalled 27,185 Cybertruck vehicles due to a delay in the rearview camera image, which did not comply with federal safety standards. This was followed by another recall in November 2024, involving over 2,400 Cybertrucks due to potential loss of drive power.

Additionally, in June 2024, Tesla recalled more than 11,000 Cybertrucks over concerns that the sail applique could detach, posing a risk to other drivers.

Tesla holds a momentum rating of 81.80% and a growth rating of 55.07%, according to Benzinga's Proprietary Edge Rankings. The Benzinga Growth metric evaluates a stock’s historical earnings and revenue expansion across multiple timeframes, prioritizing both long-term trends and recent performance. For an in-depth report on more stocks and insights into growth opportunities, sign up for Benzinga Edge.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock