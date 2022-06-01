11 Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

Veteran trader Mark Fisher believes Natural Gas will move to the $15-$20 range by October.

Joe Terranova mentioned several stocks to play the Natural Gas speculated movement.

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG)

Unusual activity:

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE: IYR)

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)