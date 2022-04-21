 Skip to main content

10 Stocks Moved By Traders On Thursday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 21, 2022 1:14pm   Comments
CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Josh Brown and Jon Najarian each opened a position on Netflix, mentioned at 12:02 p.m., shares crept 1.12% higher.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Najarian called the stock unattractive at the moment, though said he has a position in the company at 12:19 p.m., shares proceeded to move 1.18% lower.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Najarian highlighted unusual activity in EQT at 12:31 p.m., shares then moved 1.52% higher.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Najarian highlighted unusual activity in Western Digital at 12:31 p.m., shares then moved 0.86% higher.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Joe Terranova revealed a new long position in Walmart and said he sees shares trading above $200 soon at 12:39 p.m., shares then moved 0.37% higher.

US Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS) Najarian said he sold US Global at 12:54 p.m., shares crept 0.07% higher.

SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) was mentioned in final trades at 1:00 p.m., after which shares moved 0.03% higher.

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) was mentioned in final trades, shares then ticked 0.52% higher.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) was mentioned in final trades at 1:00 p.m., shares moved 0.20% higher.

Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) was mentioned in final trades, after which shares popped 3.04% higher.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

