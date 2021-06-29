'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Twitter, Walmart And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said commercial real estate is the best inflation hedge. iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE: IYR) is a core holding for him.
Stephanie Link doesn't see a slow down for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) because it's still down 11% from its March highs. She likes it for the long term and she's hanging on to her shares.
Jason Snipe said Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has been a laggard this year, but he thinks it's going to benefit from a return to work and return to school in the second half. He is a buyer at its current price.
