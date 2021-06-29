 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Twitter, Walmart And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said commercial real estate is the best inflation hedge. iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE: IYR) is a core holding for him.

Stephanie Link doesn't see a slow down for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) because it's still down 11% from its March highs. She likes it for the long term and she's hanging on to her shares.

Jason Snipe said Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has been a laggard this year, but he thinks it's going to benefit from a return to work and return to school in the second half. He is a buyer at its current price.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

