Barron's Picks And Pans: Albertsons, Carnival, Harley-Davidson And More

This weekend's Barron's examines what's happening with restaurant and food stocks during the pandemic.

Other featured articles offer the latest Big Money Poll and some oil and "oily" stock picks.

Also, the prospects for an IPO bucking the trend, struggling cruise operators and more.

"Time to Chow Down on Restaurant Stocks? The Risks May Be Too Great." by Andrew Bary points out that when restaurants do reopen, the dining experience likely will be very different. What's in store for McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and many others?

Nicholas Jasinski's "Stocks Could Gain 15% in the Next Year, Experts Say" shows why the latest Big Money Poll finds U.S. money managers anxious about stocks. What do they see for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and many others?

In "Four Stocks Worth a Look in a Battered Oil Market," Avi Salzman suggests that the petroleum market is sick and may stay that way for months, but a few companies will emerge as winners for patient investors. Will Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) be one of them?

Energy production matters a lot for industrial companies, such as Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR). So says "4 'Oily Industrial' Stocks to Buy After Oil's Collapse" by Al Root. Some firms that do heavy business in the oil patch are ready to bounce back.

In Eric J. Savitz's "After Two IPO Misfires, Albertsons Might Finally Have Gotten Its Timing Right," see why the initial public offering market has been largely shuttered by the pandemic, but there's one big pending new offering that might be perfectly timed.

See also: Boeing Shares Lose Altitude On New Coronavirus-Driven Concerns

"Covid Is Changing How We Eat. These Food Stocks Are Benefiting the Most." by Al Root shows why it took a pandemic to turn sleepy packaged foods stocks like Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC), into growth stocks.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) and its peers are beaten down but not out, according to Lawrence C. Strauss's "Cruise Lines Are Burning Through Cash. Can They Survive?"

In "How to Profit From a Harley-Davidson Stock Crash," Steven M. Sears discusses how motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) faces an expected reduction in demand and could have trouble with customers who financed their purchase through the company.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Why anything could cause the next market panic

Why it matters that the pandemic is starting to hit municipal bonds

Reasons to reopen the U.S. economy slowly

Whether today's stimulus spending leads to tomorrow's inflation

How to make sense of the weird oil market

The crisis raging inside America's nursing homes

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.