Cramer Advises His Viewers On Alcoa, Xerox, Tesla And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 8:26am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't like metals here. He would stay away from Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA).

Cramer advised his viewer not to sell his position in Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO). This is a kind of sweet spot technology company we all need, said Cramer.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) did get an upgrade on Tuesday. He thinks the dividend is safe, but the whole group is really hurt.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) goes higher, said Cramer. The stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse and Cramer thinks other analysts still have to get behind it.

Cramer is not a buyer of Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX). He thinks management has embarrassed themselves when they tried to buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ).

The best sun business is Tesla, said Cramer. He is not a fan of SunPower CorporationSPWR).

Cramer doesn't care for the cruise industry, but he thinks anything is possible with Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL).

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) withdrew its guidance and everybody freaked out, said Cramer. He thinks it's okay.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round

