Cramer Advises His Viewers On Alcoa, Xerox, Tesla And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't like metals here. He would stay away from Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA).

Cramer advised his viewer not to sell his position in Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO). This is a kind of sweet spot technology company we all need, said Cramer.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) did get an upgrade on Tuesday. He thinks the dividend is safe, but the whole group is really hurt.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) goes higher, said Cramer. The stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse and Cramer thinks other analysts still have to get behind it.

Cramer is not a buyer of Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX). He thinks management has embarrassed themselves when they tried to buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ).

The best sun business is Tesla, said Cramer. He is not a fan of SunPower CorporationSPWR).

Cramer doesn't care for the cruise industry, but he thinks anything is possible with Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL).

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) withdrew its guidance and everybody freaked out, said Cramer. He thinks it's okay.

