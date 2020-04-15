Cramer On Viral Screenshot: 'There Is No Joy In Stockville'

A viral photo of Jim Cramer was shared across social media outlets recently and the "Mad Money" host said Tuesday he agrees it's "messed up."

The viral photo consists of a screenshot from the April 9 edition of "Mad Money" with a screen in the background stating: "The Dow's best week since 1938" while a newsflash on the bottom of the screen states "More than 16M Americans have lost jobs in 3 weeks."

Everything that is wrong with America, in one image. pic.twitter.com/ugrft95bAv — Justin (@JustinAHorwitz) April 9, 2020

There is a technical definition to explain what appears to be a colliding world of differences, Cramer said. The Dow Jones is composed of the biggest companies and void of the small and medium-sized businesses where most of the job losses are taking place.

"You don't have to like it -- I know I don't," Cramer said. "But it's the big dogs with pristine balance sheets and gigantic scale that can survive this lockdown."

There is "no joy in Stockville" but at the end of the day, it's better for everyone for stocks to be rising instead of falling, Cramer said. At the same time, the rising stock market during a pandemic can still be "messed up."

The stock market is also gaining momentum in part due to the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department, White House and Congress all working in unison by "pulling out all the stops" to support the economy.

The market is also incrementally optimistic that a vaccine against the coronavirus would be ready for public use by 2021. Regardless, the stock market rally still "seems unfair, it seems senseless and it seems heartless," Cramer said.

