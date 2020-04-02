Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Procter & Gamble, Virgin Galactic And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said it's okay to sell Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN). His charitable trust fund owns Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), but he would take a pass at Dunkin.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE: SPCE) is a very speculative stock, said Cramer. He added it traded lower after an incredible run and at these levels it is a decent spec. He thinks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a better spec.

When it comes to Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO), Cramer would look at the debt side. When a stock trades so low and it has a big yield, it tends to mean that its credit side is not strong, explained Cramer. He doesn't recommend the energy sector, but he said Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is the only one that has the balance sheet to get through this period unscathed and it is deeply committed to its dividend.

Cramer doesn't know if IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) is working on a solution for COVID-19. He likes Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) and Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) in the space.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is a buy, thinks Cramer. He said its numbers are probably stronger than he can ever recall.

Bryan Jordan, the CEO of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) is terrific, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is trading too low.

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is just not a good situation, said Cramer.