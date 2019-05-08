Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On CVS, Starbucks, Tilray And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2019 7:45am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is doing well. The stock traded higher on Tuesday, which is a sign of great strength.

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) is a medical device company, but Cramer is not that familiar with it. He added that he likes DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM).

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a very interesting company and it can be much bigger than it really is, said Cramer. He really likes it.

Cramer can't recommend Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB) because it's a tobacco stock.

Instead of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), Cramer would buy Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC). He explained that Tilray's ownership structure is messed up.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is a bargain at its current price level, believes Cramer. He thinks the last quarter was good.

Timken Co (NYSE: TKR) represents the best of American manufacturing, said Cramer.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

