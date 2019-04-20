This weekend's Barron's cover story features a close look at a popular music streaming service.

Other featured articles examine the prospects for a beverage giant, a semiconductor leader and a hot IPO.

Also: energy M&A, bargain health insurers and a couple of Easter treat picks.

"Spotify's Stock Is Risky Business," the cover story by Avi Salzman, points out that some investors believe the Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) streaming service could become the Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) of audio. See what Barron's says stands in the way.

Jack Hough's "Happy Hour Could Be Over for Boston Beer Stock" makes a case that while Sam Adams maker Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) has successfully diversified its offerings, there is little upside left in its shares.

In "Health Insurers' Stocks Have Been Battered. Now They Look Like a Buy," Andrew Bary discusses how shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) and others have weakened on fear of Medicare for all. What comes next?

Companies write off "goodwill" when the value of acquired assets declines, according to "Goodwill Write-Offs Are an Earnings Killer. How to Spot Trouble Coming" by Al Root. It has happened to blue-chip giants before. Barron's suggests keeping an eye on Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) and others.

In Tae Kim's "Intel Won't Be in the 5G iPhone, So Why Are Investors So Thrilled?" see what Barron's believes Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)'s walking away from its own wireless chip business means.

"Pinterest Is a Hot IPO. Ordinary Investors Made It That Way" by Al Root warns investors to beware after Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares soared on their initial public offering. The problem, the article says, is what most people have to pay to own the stock.

In "These Energy Stocks Could Be Targets as M&A Heats Up," Al Root indicates that mergers and acquisitions in the Permian Basin are heating up and some assets looks especially cheap now. Read about Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) and other producers to focus on.

Easter is a big weekend for companies like MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (NYSE: MDLZ), the maker of the go-to Easter basket candy, the Cadbury Creme Egg, and Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY). So says Al Root's "Put Hershey and Mondelez Stocks in Your Easter Basket."

Also in this week's Barron's:

The top 100 financial advisors ranked

How podcasting became a big business

Whether hot IPOs signal a market top

Resisting the call of safe havens

Where a top mortgage fund sees values now

What municipal bond investors should do now

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

