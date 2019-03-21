Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Cisco, Nokia, Splunk And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he loves Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK). He added that the company is doing a fantastic job and he is a buyer of the stock.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is terrific, said Cramer. He would buy the stock, even at its current price.

Instead of Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK), Cramer would rather buy Xilinx, Inc. (NASD: XLNX).

Cramer prefers Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) over Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE: SA).

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) is a good stock, said Cramer. He met the team and he likes them.

Cramer is not recommending Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) because he doesn't have a catalyst for the stock.

Cramer doesn't like the fossil fuel stocks so he doesn't want to recommend Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) as a buy.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been around for a long time and it has always been more hype and hope than reality, said Cramer.

Cramer is not a fan of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC).