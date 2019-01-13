This weekend's Barron's cover story reveals the results of the Barron's 2019 Investment Roundtable.

Other featured articles examine safe dividend growth stocks and the best stock funds for risky markets.

Also, a drugmaker takeover target, airline stocks as value buys and the next move for a tech darling.

"Barron's 2019 Investment Roundtable, Part 1" by Lauren R. Rublin reveals that, despite their worries about debt, disruption, interest rates and trade, members of the Barron's 2019 Roundtable see a decent year ahead for stocks. Find out why Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and many other picks are preferred by these experts.

Andrew Bary's "Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Can Be a Sweet Pill for Investors" points out that Wall Street has soured on the deal for Celgene, but it makes the case that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) has one of the lowest valuations among the pharmaceutical companies. See why Barron's thinks it could become a takeover target.

In "7 Stocks That Offer Safe Dividend Growth," Lawrence C. Strauss reports on why Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN), Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and others have topped an annual ranking for dividend safety for the fourth straight year.

Airline stocks have not participated in the January stock market rally, according to "Airline Stocks Are Pricing In a Downturn. We Disagree." by Al Root. The article asks whether the outlook for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and its peers is really so bad — or are airline investors are just living in the past?

See also: Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week

In Tae Kim's "Apple's Next Big Move? It Should Buy Nintendo," see why Barron's said Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) needs its next big thing — fast. The iPhone maker will not rule out a big acquisition, but it should avoid flashy names like Tesla and Netflix, according to the story. Find out whether Japan's Nintendo offers the perfect match.

"The Best Stock Funds for Risky Markets" by Reshma Kapadia suggests that the featured funds may not shine in the headiest of bull markets, but their managers excel at picking stocks —including Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) — when the markets are volatile and risks abound.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Why Libor could still haunt investors

What was seen at the Consumer Electronics Show

Why the Federal Reserve backed off

Why mutual funds and ETFs are feeling the pinch

The government shutdown and agricultural futures markets

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.