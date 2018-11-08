Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Albermarle, Cisco And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2018 7:38am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he likes Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), even after it moved higher. He added that the numbers were terrific.

Cramer can't say if the dividend yield in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) is safe because it's a black box and he doesn't know what is in it.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) is good, but Cramer would rather buy Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST). He thinks it's better.

Cramer thinks Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) can make a come back. He still likes the company.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is a great company, but Cramer prefers Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) because of its share buyback program.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR).

Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR) is a very hard-to-understand real estate trust and Cramer is not willing to recommend it.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is a buy ahead of the earnings report next week.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

