Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Albermarle, Cisco And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he likes Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), even after it moved higher. He added that the numbers were terrific.

Cramer can't say if the dividend yield in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) is safe because it's a black box and he doesn't know what is in it.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) is good, but Cramer would rather buy Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST). He thinks it's better.

Cramer thinks Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) can make a come back. He still likes the company.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is a great company, but Cramer prefers Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) because of its share buyback program.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR).

Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR) is a very hard-to-understand real estate trust and Cramer is not willing to recommend it.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is a buy ahead of the earnings report next week.