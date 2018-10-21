This weekend's Barron's cover story shows why emerging markets may be ready to rebound.

Other featured articles examine why stocks will rally in 2019 and how to play preferred stock as yields rise.

Also: the prospects for Chinese internet giants and the FAANG stocks.

"Today's Pain Could Be Tomorrow's Gain" by Reshma Kapadia says emerging markets have had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. See why the Barron's roundtable panelists see values surfacing from China and Russia to Mexico and Brazil. And find out how the likes of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) could fare.

Reshma Kapadia's "Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu Are Down, Not Out" presents the Barron's emerging markets roundtable assessment of the prospects for China's internet giants, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), which have sold off sharply this year.

In "Stocks Will Rally in 2019, Big Money Poll Predicts," Vito J. Racanelli says the Barron's twice-yearly survey finds professional investors bullish on U.S. equities and economic growth, even with interest rates rising. See what that means for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and others.

Searching for yield? Opportunities can be found in the market for preferred stock, according to "How to Play Preferred Stock as Yields Rise" by Andrew Bary. Issues from big banks like Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) are yielding close to 6 percent. Find out how investors can best play this market.

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "You Probably Bought Your iPhone With This Bank's Help. Its Stock Is Worth Buying, Too," the case is made that Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is one of the few regional banks with a growing loan portfolio. And a deal with Apple is only one of the reasons.

"A New Way to Rank the Risks of the FAANG Stocks" by Al Root points out that the biggest technology stocks may be driving the market higher, but investors ignore the risks at their own peril. See how Barron's is assessing Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and other members of the group.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Alan Greenspan on what Trump gets wrong

How Warren Buffet values Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NASDAQ: BRK-A) (NASDAQ: BRK-B)

How to play the boom in baby boomers

Whether the jobs recovery still has room to run

Why short-term bonds are looking much better

Whether gasoline prices will enjoy the usual post-summer drop

A Texas real estate developer versus the IRS

