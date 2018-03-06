Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On BlackBerry, Kinder Morgan And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 7:30am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is going higher because the software and the installed based are so big.

Cramer wouldn't buy Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI).

Instead of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), Cramer would buy UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Cramer doesn't want to buy AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS). He would buy Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) in the space.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is going to do better with higher rates, thinks Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer is willing to speculate on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV).

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a buy, thinks Cramer.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) posted a really good quarter and Cramer would buy it.

