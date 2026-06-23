Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has deepened its ties with Anthropic by signing a supply agreement and investing in the artificial intelligence startup’s latest funding round.

Micron And Anthropic Expand AI Infrastructure Partnership

On Monday, Micron announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Anthropic that includes the supply of memory and storage products as well as participation in the AI company’s Series H financing round.

Financial terms of the agreement and investment were not disclosed.

The deal comes as AI developers race to secure critical hardware needed to build and operate increasingly sophisticated models, while chipmakers seek to capitalize on surging demand for advanced memory and storage technologies used in AI workloads.

“Our compute strategy depends on getting every layer of the stack right, and memory and storage are central to how efficiently we can train and serve Claude,” said Tom Brown, Anthropic’s co-founder and chief compute officer.

AI Memory Demand Continues To Surge

As part of the collaboration, Micron and Anthropic will work together to study how memory and storage systems perform across AI applications and how they interact with broader data center infrastructure.

Micron is one of the leading suppliers of high-bandwidth memory, a key component used alongside AI accelerators to process large amounts of data.

The company said it has already deployed Claude models internally for coding and agentic AI use cases across engineering, manufacturing and enterprise operations, with plans to broaden adoption.

Anthropic Strengthens Computing Capacity Ahead Of IPO

Price Action: Shares of Micron surged 6.82% to close at $1,211.38 on Monday and climbed a further 1.58% to $1,230.50 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Micron stock sits in the 99th percentile for Momentum, reflecting strong performance across short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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