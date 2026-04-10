CoreWeave Locks In Multi-Year Anthropic Deal

This partnership highlights CoreWeave’s growing role in the AI infrastructure space, as it is expanding its cloud platform to meet increasing demand.

Anthropic Multi-Year Deal

As per the deal, Anthropic will utilize CoreWeave’s cloud platform to run workloads at production scale, benefiting from its high performance and reliability.

The partnership between Anthropic and CoreWeave will start with a staged deployment of infrastructure, with further expansion expected as the collaboration progresses. The multi-year deal will begin bringing compute capacity online later this year.

With this collaboration, CoreWeave expects to boost its position in the rapidly evolving and expanding AI market.

Upsizes Convertible Notes, Prices Parallel Debt Deal

CoreWeave priced an upsized $3.5 billion offering of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2032, raising the deal size from $3.0 billion, with closing expected April 14, 2026.

The notes carry a 1.75% coupon, a conversion price of about $119.60 per share (≈30% premium), and flexible settlement in cash or stock. Proceeds will largely fund general corporate purposes, with about $430.5 million allocated to capped call transactions to limit dilution.

Separately, CoreWeave also priced $1.75 billion of 9.750% senior notes due 2031, with proceeds partly aimed at debt repayment.

Lands Massive Meta Deal

CRWV at $95.30; 18.8% Above 20-Day

At $95.30, the stock is trading 18.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 13.3% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum. However, it is trading 6% below its 200-day SMA, indicating some long-term weakness that traders should monitor.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 58.33, which is neutral, suggesting that the stock is not currently overbought or oversold. This positioning indicates a balanced market sentiment, with potential for further movement either way.

Key Resistance : $100.50 — A significant level where upward momentum may stall.

: $100.50 — A significant level where upward momentum may stall. Key Support: $85.00 — A critical level that could indicate buyer interest if tested.

The stock has shown a remarkable 12-month performance of 118.01%, reflecting strong growth over the past year. Currently, it is positioned well above its 52-week low of $33.52, indicating robust demand and investor confidence.

CRWV Next Update May 13, 2026; Rev $1.96B

CoreWeave is slated to provide its next financial update on May 13, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : -$1.22 (Down from 60 cents)

: -$1.22 (Down from 60 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.96 billion (Up from $981.63 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $123.04. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (March 9)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (March 9) Oppenheimer : Initiated with Outperform (Target $140.00) (March 6)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $140.00) (March 6) Bernstein: Initiated with Underperform (Target $56.00) (March 5)

CRWV ETF Weights: IPO 11.11%, IDGT 4.18%

Significance: Because CRWV carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 3.97% at $95.65 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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