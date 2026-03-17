Tesla Rivals BYD, Geely To Adopt Nvidia's Self-Driving Tech—Jensen Huang Says 'Everything That Moves' Will Be Autonomous

Companies To Adopt Drive Hyperion
Nvidia Alpamayo 1.5
Speaking on self-driving, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted that “everything that moves will eventually be autonomous,” adding that the company’s technology provided vehicles with the ability to “perceive their surroundings, reason through complex situations and act safely — making scalable, level 4 autonomy possible."
Uber, Lyft Partner With Nvidia
Lyft, on the other hand, also shared that it will incorporate Nvidia technology into its machine learning systems, including mapping infrastructure to develop future L4 AV fleet architectures powered by Nvidia DRIVE Hyperion.
Tesla’s Terafab
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Nvidia scores well on the Growth, Momentum and Quality metrics.
Price Action: NVDA surged 1.65% to $183.22 at Market close on Monday, but declined 0.24% to $182.78 during the after-hours trading session.
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