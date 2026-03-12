Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang was seen driving around the city of San Francisco in a car equipped with the company's Alpamayo self-driving suite.

Nvidia's Alpamayo In Real Time

In a new video released by the chipmaker, the CEO can be seen in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle equipped with Nvidia's self-driving stack, driving around in the city, with a mix of highway driving and lane changing on multiple occasions.

Huang said that the "miracle" about the Alpamayo technology was that "it drives like a human," while also hailing its end-to-end stack. He also talked about the company's upcoming Robotaxi network set for a 2027 launch.

Huang also suggested that "every Robotaxi network should have an air traffic control center," adding that Alpamayo could help a Robotaxi navigate its way out of a complex situation by a few "human-inject waypoints," adding that its safety stack also provides an advantage for operators.

The Alpamayo stack showcased in the video had over ten cameras, five radar sensors and twelve ultrasonic sensors on the car that enabled self-driving, touting its human-like driving style as an advantage over competitors.

"This is the way transportation should be," Huang said at the end, adding that the Alpamayo was "100% comfortable and 100% confident." He also hailed the technology as "completely revolutionary.”

Nvidia's Self-Driving Push

The chipmaker's Alpamayo is an open-source suite that utilizes a Vision Language Action (VLA) approach to self-driving, integrating perception, reasoning, and action into a single system. The system has been touted as a "ChatGPT moment" for physical AI by Huang.

Experts suggest that the system can help automakers bridge the gap between self-driving ambitions and their costs by incorporating the chipmaker's model into their own self-driving technology.

Nvidia Enters AI Agent Sector

Besides self-driving, the company's push into the AI sector is also outlined by its open source AI agent platform NemoClaw, which will allow these companies to deploy AI agents to perform tasks, even if their products do not run on Nvidia chips.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Nvidia scores well on the Momentum and Quality metrics. Tesla also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: NVDA gained 0.68% to $186.03 at market close on Wednesday, but declined 0.93% to $184.30 during the after-hours session.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Michael Vi / Shutterstock