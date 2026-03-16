Uber Technologies shares are powering higher. What’s driving UBER stock higher?

Uber, Nvidia Expand Autonomous Vehicle Collaboration

Uber and Nvidia announced late Monday plans to launch a global fleet of entirely Nvidia software-driven autonomous vehicles in the first half of 2027.

The fleet launch will start in Los Angeles and San Francisco with plans to expand to 28 cities around the world by 2028.

“Autonomous technology holds enormous promise to make transportation safer, more reliable and more accessible,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.

“By expanding our partnership with Nvidia and combining advanced AI with Uber’s global network and operating experience, we are laying the foundation for an increasingly multi-player AV world, ensuring broad commercialization and helping to bring robotaxi service to more riders over time.”

The fleet will be powered by the Nvidia DRIVE platform and Nvidia Alpamayo, a reasoning-based AI model for autonomous vehicles designed to handle complex scenarios.

The companies will deploy the fleets in phases, including a data-collection phase and an operator-led launch before ultimately progressing to fully driverless Level 4 deployments.

“The ‘ChatGPT moment’ for physical AI has arrived — robotic systems can now reason about the complexities of the physical world,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

UBER Stock Picks Up Steam After Hours

UBER Price Action: Uber shares were up 3.12% in after-hours on Monday, trading at $76.99 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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