Lyft Stock Moves Higher After The Close: Here's Why

Lyft stock is building positive momentum. What’s driving LYFT shares up?

Lyft Adopts Nvidia AI Technology

Lyft announced it will use Nvidia AI to improve its machine learning systems globally, including enterprise AI infrastructure, next-generation mapping systems and future Level 4 autonomous fleet architectures powered by Nvidia DRIVE Hyperion.

The company expects the integration to enhance predictive modeling, advance mapping capabilities and improve the overall rideshare platform.

“This collaboration represents how AI infrastructure will be the backbone of modern mobility,” said Siddharth Patil, executive vice president of Rideshare Experience & Marketplace at Lyft.

Lyft said it aims to build a hybrid ecosystem where fleet-owned, partner-deployed and eventually consumer-owned L4 autonomous vehicles operate seamlessly on its platform.

LYFT Shares Race Higher After The Close

LYFT Price Action: Lyft shares were up 2.73% in after-hours Monday, trading at $13.92 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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