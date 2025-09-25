Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) shares were trending on Thursday as the company showcased its new A14, or 1.4nm, logic process technology at its North America Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California.

TSM is a key supplier to industry giants like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and the unveiling of its next-generation technology highlights its central role in the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

This advanced A14 process is positioned as the successor to the company’s N2 (2nm) technology. The company stated that A14 will deliver up to 15% faster performance at the same power or cut power consumption by as much as 30% at the same speed, while boosting logic density by over 20%.

Production is slated for 2028, with the company reporting that yields are already tracking ahead of schedule.

The Taipei-based manufacturer also introduced NanoFlex Pro, an evolution of its nanosheet transistor standard-cell architecture, which is said to enhance design flexibility and efficiency.

Over the past year, the company has capitalized on the AI frenzy, with its stock gaining over 42% year-to-date, outperforming the PHLX Semiconductor Index’s 26% rise.

Innovations Across Key Markets and Strategic Collaborations

Beyond the A14 process, the company rolled out key advances in high-performance computing (HPC), smartphones, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.

For HPC, TSM announced that it will begin volume production of a 9.5 reticle-size CoWoS packaging solution in 2027, enabling the integration of 12 or more high-bandwidth memory stacks with leading-edge logic.

It also introduced SoW-X, a wafer-scale system expected to deliver 40 times the computing power of current CoWoS technology.

In the smartphone sector, TSM debuted N4C RF, its latest radio-frequency process designed to support next-generation standards like WiFi8 and AI-enhanced wireless audio.

For automotive customers, the N3A process is now entering production with AEC-Q100 Grade-1 qualification. The company also said it would extend its ultra-low-power family for IoT with N4e, targeting AI-driven edge devices with tight energy budgets.

The symposium also highlighted TSM’s deepening collaborations with its partners. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) announced an expanded partnership to deliver multi-die solutions, which combine advanced electronic design automation (EDA) and IP products with TSM’s leading-edge processes and packaging technologies.

This collaboration, which aims to accelerate AI chip development and multi-die integration, has already enabled multiple customer tape-outs through Synopsys’ 3DIC Compiler and TSM’s advanced design enablement platforms.

The partnership extends to advanced 3D integration technologies, with Synopsys also advancing its IP portfolio for next-generation TSM nodes, covering high-bandwidth memory, Ethernet, PCIe, UALink, and automotive applications.

As part of this collaboration, Synopsys and TSM also expanded multiphysics analysis flows to support large, complex designs.

The multiphysics methodology, which utilizes Ansys RedHawk-SC, RedHawk-SC Electrothermal, and Synopsys 3DIC Compiler, enables hierarchical, thermal-aware, and voltage-aware timing analysis for faster convergence of 3DIC projects.

Similarly, Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) announced new chip design automation and IP advancements through its long-standing collaboration with TSM.

The partnership focuses on accelerating AI and HPC development by building advanced design infrastructure for TSM’s cutting-edge process nodes.

Cadence and TSM have worked on flows for N3, N2, and A16 using Cadence Innovus, Tempus, Voltus, Pegasus, Virtuoso Studio, and other tools.

Price Action: TSM stock was trading lower by 1.96% to $275.20 premarket at last check Thursday.

Photo by Jack Hong via Shutterstock