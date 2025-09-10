What's Going On With Palantir Stock Wednesday

Palantir Technologies Inc.'s PLTR stock climbed on Wednesday after the company announced a defense technology partnership in the United Kingdom.

The company will integrate its Foundry platform with solutions from Hadean, a London-based defense software scale-up, to strengthen training and command systems for the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The collaboration expands on Hadean's 20 million Sterling Pounds (approximately $27.06 million) agreement with the MoD and aims to bring advanced battlefield simulations and decision-making tools into real-world defense environments.

Hadean specializes in wargaming, combat training and decision-support software powered by artificial intelligence.

Its populAI engine builds evolving scenarios to mimic real-world combat, while its dominAI platform consolidates diverse datasets into actionable information for rapid decision-making.

The two firms plan to enhance live and virtual defense exercises by combining these systems with Palantir's secure data infrastructure.

The deal allows Hadean's software to seamlessly connect with the U.K.'s defense data framework through Palantir's Foundry.

The company added that this integration would speed up deployment in sensitive and classified settings, giving the armed forces access to scalable AI-driven tools within months.

Company officials said the alliance strengthens Britain's defense technology sector while ensuring operational readiness for evolving global threats.

Craig Beddis, Hadean's CEO, described the partnership as bringing "two leading commercial defence technologies together."

Meanwhile, Polly Scully, Palantir's U.K. defense lead, emphasized the company's decade-long support for British forces and its role in scaling local technology firms.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of deploying highly secure software into frontline environments faster and at greater scale.

Price Action: PLTR shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $167.85 at last check Wednesday.

