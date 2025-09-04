Trump Says He's Making It 'Very Easy' For Business As Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook And Tech CEOs Recite Investment Pledges

On Thursday, President Donald Trump hosted top technology executives at the White House, using the event to tout his business-friendly agenda while pressing leaders on how much they are investing in the U.S.

Billion-Dollar Pledges From Tech Giants

Seated between first lady Melania Trump and Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the State Dining Room, Trump asked the executives to detail their U.S. spending commitments.

Zuckerberg said Meta will invest at least $600 billion through 2028. "It's a lot," Trump responded.

Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook, who joined Trump in the Oval Office last month to announce fresh spending plans, reiterated Apple's commitment to a $600 billion U.S. investment.

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL CEO Sundar Pichai said his company will put $250 billion into domestic initiatives in the next two years.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, "We'll invest a ton in the U.S.," after which Trump said, "Hundreds of billions of dollars and it's gotta be well worth it."

When Trump asked Microsoft Corporation MSFT CEO Satya Nadella how much his company is investing, the tech mogul said, "This year, in the U.S., around $75 to $80 billion."

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD CEO Lisa Su expressed her gratitude for the support of AI during the roundtable discussion.

Pichai On Google's Antitrust Case

Trump also brought up Google's latest courtroom victory after a federal judge declined to break up the company's core businesses. "I'm glad it's over," Pichai said of the case

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Tuesday that Google could keep its Chrome browser and Android operating system intact, though the company must make changes to allow more competition in search.

Praise, Policy And Politics At The Table

Other attendees used the evening to highlight their priorities.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who sat beside the First Lady, spoke about health care innovation and AI applications.

Venture capitalist David Sacks, who is serving as the White House czar on AI and cryptocurrency, praised Trump's policies, saying there is a "boom in AI because of what President Trump has done," reported The Hill.

Notably absent were Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang.

Tesla and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Trump's Message To CEOs

Trump said that his administration is committed to streamlining regulations.

The President said he's "making it very easy" for businesses in terms of electric capacity and getting your permits, adding that he knows the executives "indirectly" through studying their companies.

The gathering, initially planned for the Rose Garden but moved indoors due to rain, marked the first of its kind under Trump's second term and underscored his push to align Silicon Valley's biggest names with his economic agenda.

Price Action: Alphabet's Class A shares have climbed 22.63% year to date, with Class C shares advancing 22.05%, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the same period, Meta is up 24.93% and Microsoft has gained 21.36%, while Apple has slipped 1.67%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GOOGL maintains a strong upward trend across short, medium and long-term horizons. Additional performance insights are available here.

